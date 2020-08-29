GetChat.App
Add WhatsApp chat to your website for free
discussion
Nick Duncan
MakerFounder
🎉 My first launch on ProductHunt 🎉 I've always been a little nervous to use ProductHunt but I thought I'd take the plunge and have some faith. I'm looking forward to all your comments and feedback.
@nickduncan Wow, really useful
@sallywa00913632 thank you!
I've used getchat.app for just over a day now and I'm super impressed. I've already noticed an immediate jump in user engagement, and I expect this will lead to increased sales. I'll be sure to update this review in a couple of days with the good news
