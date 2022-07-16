Products
Ranked #6 for today
Get Intro
Pitch your startup in 60 seconds to +1,000 investors
Get Intro is a fundraising platform where investors can swipe, match and schedule a call with founders in less than 60 seconds.
** We don't own any of the pictures used in this presentation.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Fundraising
by
Get Intro
About this launch
Get Intro
Pitch your startup in 60 seconds to +1,000 investors.
Get Intro by
Get Intro
was hunted by
Alex Ramirez
in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Paco vera
,
Alex Ramirez
and
Juan Daniel
. Featured on July 18th, 2022.
Get Intro
is not rated yet. This is Get Intro's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
8
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#6
