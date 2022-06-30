Products
Gesso
Gesso
Audio walks for seekers + roamers.
Gesso is a creator and publisher of mobile audio tours. Through the Gesso app, available on iOS and Android, locals and travelers can explore cities while listening to audio stories that play based on where they are.
Launched in
Travel
,
Tech
,
Audio
by
Gesso
About this launch
Gesso
Audio walks for seekers + roamers.
Gesso by
Gesso
was hunted by
Sarah Cherian
in
Travel
,
Tech
,
Audio
. Made by
Sarah Cherian
,
Henna Wang
and
Michael Reynolds
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
Gesso
is not rated yet. This is Gesso's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Daily rank
#24
Weekly rank
#67
