Gepchat
Turn any text field on your Mac into a chatGPT-4o channel
Transform any text field on your Mac into a ChatGPT-4o channel, or use it as a native chat interface. Based on ChatGPT and the latest AI technologies.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
About this launch
Turn any text field on your Mac into a chatGPT-4o channel
Gepchat by
was hunted by
Stan
in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
. Made by
Stan
Dmytro Topor
Dima Serdtsevich
. Featured on July 10th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Gepchat's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
