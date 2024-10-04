Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Genuin
See Genuin’s previous launch →
Home
Product
genuin
genuin
Video-powered communities
Visit
Upvote 10
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Genuin gives brands a Community Media Network platform to create vertical video-based communities within their owned-and-operated channels that drives discovery, engagement and increased session time resulting in new media revenue, commerce and ROI.
Launched in
Marketing
Advertising
Community
by
Genuin
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Genuin
Short Video Community Platform for Open Internet
3
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
genuin by
Genuin
was hunted by
Matt Wurst
in
Marketing
,
Advertising
,
Community
. Made by
Matt Wurst
,
Bhargav Patel
and
Nayan Mevada
. Featured on October 16th, 2024.
Genuin
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on December 26th, 2017.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report