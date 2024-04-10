Launches
GenPage
GenPage
Custom landing pages, for every cold email lead
Most cold emails get deleted. This is because you're doing what everyone else is doing. What if you could generate a custom landing page, for every lead. Meet GenPage
Sales
Email Marketing
Marketing
GenPage by
GenPage
Adam Petty
Sales
Email Marketing
Marketing
Adam Petty
Joseph Petty
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is GenPage's first launch.
27
3
-
-
