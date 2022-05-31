Products
Genki
Genki
Global health insurance for frequent travellers
Genki offers global health insurance with sports coverage for frequent travelers (including or excluding Canada & USA). The insurance plan is offered on a monthly subscription basis that can be extended up to two years and cancelled anytime.
Launched in
Global Nomad
,
Travel
,
Health
by
Genki
About this launch
Genki by
Genki
was hunted by
Daniel Ferro
in
Global Nomad
,
Travel
,
Health
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
Genki
is not rated yet. This is Genki's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#29
Weekly rank
#47
