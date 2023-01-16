Products
General Task (Beta)
Ranked #3 for today
General Task (Beta)
Find what’s next in your workday
General Task is the best way to take control of your workday. Prioritize your work using AI, integrate with your team's task managers, see your pull requests, take notes, and plan your day with your calendar, all in one place.
Productivity
Task Management
General Task (Beta)
About this launch
General Task (Beta)
Find what’s next in your workday.
General Task (Beta) by
General Task (Beta)
was hunted by
John Reinstra
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
John Reinstra
and
Julian Christensen
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
General Task (Beta)
is not rated yet. This is General Task (Beta)'s first launch.
Upvotes
236
Comments
33
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#7
