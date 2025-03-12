Launches
Gemini Robotics
Bringing AI into the Physical World
Visit
Upvote 68
Gemini Robotics from Google Deepmind, is the Gemini 2.0-based AI models for robots. Multimodal, general, interactive, and dexterous. Powers ALOHA 2, Apptronik Apollo, and more.
Robots
Artificial Intelligence
Development
About this launch
Bringing AI into the Physical World
Gemini Robotics
Zac Zuo
Robots
Artificial Intelligence
Development
. Featured on March 14th, 2025.
Gemini Robotics
is not rated yet. This is Gemini Robotics's first launch.