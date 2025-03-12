Subscribe
Bringing AI into the Physical World
Gemini Robotics from Google Deepmind, is the Gemini 2.0-based AI models for robots. Multimodal, general, interactive, and dexterous. Powers ALOHA 2, Apptronik Apollo, and more.
RobotsArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment

Zac Zuo
in Robots, Artificial Intelligence, Development. Featured on March 14th, 2025.
