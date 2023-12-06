Products
Gemini
Gemini
Google's answer to GPT-4
Google's largest and most capable AI model. Built from the ground up to be multimodal, Gemini can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information, including text, images, audio, video and code.
Launched in
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Search
by
Gemini
Sixty
About this launch
Gemini by
Gemini
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Search
. Made by
Sundar Pichai
. Featured on December 7th, 2023.
Gemini
is not rated yet. This is Gemini's first launch.
