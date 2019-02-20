Galaxy Buds are the ultimate cord-free earbuds for those who want a seamlessly connected experience on the go. With their truly comfortable form factor, easy controls, clear and smart sound, and compact size—they are an everyday in-ear lifestyle companion.
Reviews
Discussion
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
Samsung's answer to the AirPods powered by AKG so it probably sounds better than the AirPods 🤔
Lanre AkinyemiPro@lanre_akinyemi
@amrith And they're free for anyone who pre-orders the S10 🎉
