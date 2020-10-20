Fuse Studio
Easily create your own custom currency and mobile wallet
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mark Smargon
Maker
Hello Hunters! My name is Mark and I am the CEO at Fuse. We are very excited to be launching our first Product Hunt and to share what we’ve been building with you all! What is Fuse? Have you ever thought about creating your own currency for your business but don’t know where to start? We’ve created a self-service platform that allows anyone to create a customized currency and a branded wallet on the Ethereum network in just a few simple steps. It’s really easy to test! What you will need. You will need to connect a digital wallet. When you click on “launch an economy”, you will see two options. The simplest option is to use the Google wallet. By clicking on this option, a wallet will be created automatically and then you will be guided through the process of creating your own custom branded cryptocurrency and digital wallet. Why we Created Fuse We believe that the current banking infrastructure is outdated and that open-source technology is the future of money. We also believe that the ability to build financial tools should be way more open and inclusive. We’re putting tools in the hands of innovators so that more people can take part in the process of transforming money and finance! We Would love to hear your feedback or what you are building yourself. Feel free to contact us in the comments, or you can contact us directly through the site.
Share
Mauvis Ledford
Super excited for the launch!
Share