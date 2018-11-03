Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Funxim Wireless Pro

Funxim Wireless Pro

Charge all your Qi-compatible devices completely wirelessly

more info
#1 Product of the DayToday

Funxim Wireless Pro is a powerful yet invisible wireless charger. Unlike other “wireless” chargers that still has a cable attached, the Funxim Wireless Pro has made that disappeared.

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Kevin William David
Kevin William David
Makers
MarioLee
MarioLee
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Meet patel
Meet patel@meet_patel4
simple @ easy to use
Upvote ·
Elena ZhizhimontovaPro@zelena · Co-Founder, TogethAR | Coder + Artist
Wow! Really cool - curious, does this work with any type/thickness of desk?
Upvote ·
Robert Loustau
Robert Loustau@rdlou
Looks great! would love to see what a transparent mat looks like. How large is that unit you stick under the desk? If used on your night stand, wouldn't it stop your draw from opening? And what thickness can the desk be?
Upvote ·