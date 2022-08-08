Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from BaseTemplates
See BaseTemplates’s 15 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Fundraising Template 2.0
Ranked #5 for today
Fundraising Template 2.0
All tools to get an investment for your startup in Notion
Visit
Upvote 9
20% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
This Notion template helps you to successfully raise funding for your startup. The template features tools like an Investor CRM, Pitch Deck Content Builder, templates for your email communication, and much more.
Launched in
Startup Lessons
,
CRM
,
Fundraising
by
BaseTemplates
About this launch
BaseTemplates
Templates & Resources to raise money for your startup
211
reviews
347
followers
Follow for updates
Fundraising Template 2.0 by
BaseTemplates
was hunted by
Maximilian Fleitmann
in
Startup Lessons
,
CRM
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Maximilian Fleitmann
and
Sina Sadegh
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
BaseTemplates
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 161 users. It first launched on November 4th, 2015.
Upvotes
9
Comments
11
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#28
Report