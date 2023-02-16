Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Fundraising Kit
Fundraising Kit
Investor database + email templates + outreach guide
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The most up-to-date Fundraising Kit. It comes with a Database of 3,600+ investors (VCs & Angel Investors), Email templates and Outreach guide.
Launched in
Investing
,
Database
,
Fundraising
by
Fundraising Kit (with 3,600+ investors)
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Fundraising Kit (with 3,600+ investors)
Investor database + Email templates + Outreach guide
1
review
9
followers
Follow for updates
Fundraising Kit by
Fundraising Kit (with 3,600+ investors)
was hunted by
Khasan
in
Investing
,
Database
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Khasan
and
Vagan Abelyan
. Featured on February 17th, 2023.
Fundraising Kit (with 3,600+ investors)
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Fundraising Kit (with 3,600+ investors)'s first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#221
Report