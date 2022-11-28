Products
Home
Product
Fundraiser
Fundraiser
AI-automated fundraising tool for 50,000+ Angels and VCs
Find a target investor by filters here. Get in touch with Angels and VCs with personalized AI-outreach via Linkedin, email, twitter! By a few clicks.
Venture Capital
Fundraising
Marketing automation
Fundraiser
About this launch
Fundraiser
AI-automated fundraising tool for 50,000+ Angels and VCs
Fundraiser by
Fundraiser
John Room
Venture Capital
Fundraising
Marketing automation
John Room
Олег Лашманов
Валерий Рабинович
Fundraiser
is not rated yet. This is Fundraiser's first launch.
