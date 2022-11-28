Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Fundraiser
Fundraiser
Ranked #8 for today

Fundraiser

AI-automated fundraising tool for 50,000+ Angels and VCs

Payment Required
Find a target investor by filters here. Get in touch with Angels and VCs with personalized AI-outreach via Linkedin, email, twitter! By a few clicks.
Launched in Venture Capital, Fundraising, Marketing automation by
Fundraiser
Pipedrive
Pipedrive
Visual CRM platform designed to help grow your business.
About this launch
Fundraiser
FundraiserAI-automated fundraising tool for 50,000+ Angels and VCs
0
reviews
13
followers
Fundraiser by
Fundraiser
was hunted by
John Room
in Venture Capital, Fundraising, Marketing automation. Made by
John Room
,
Олег Лашманов
and
Валерий Рабинович
. Featured on December 28th, 2022.
Fundraiser
is not rated yet. This is Fundraiser's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#59