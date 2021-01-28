discussion
Anas Alshanti
MakerMember & Judge at the The Webby Awards.
Hi everyone, on-demand production for fashion and for other industries is a great way for our environment to make less waste. Here's my story, In March 2017, I launched a crowdfunding campaign for a leather backpack to fund the first production run, and hopefully to fund a collection after that. It took me a year and a half to design, source materials, and find the right manufacturer to produce the final prototypes. Nevertheless, the campaign ended and failed, I realized then, that even if the campaign was fully-funded, it would only cover the cost of a single production run. If you have a great product that your want the world to know about, and you thought that crowdfunding is the best way to achieve that, wouldn't it make more sense to assess the demand first before you start collecting payments from your backers, or commit to production? Why risk your time, brand reputation, money, and your relations with your manufacturers and suppliers? Why risk your customers' trust, who have waited impatiently for your product? Let's assume that your campaign was fully funded, how many production runs would that support? Would that be a sustainable way to scale your production or even to launch a collection? Why produce more than what your customers want, or more than you can manage? Why not for ethical and conscious production? Why not allow our planet to breathe and take less waste? Finally, wouldn't it be great to do all that independently in your store and own the traffic you drive to your business? In July 2018, the Fundlify Crowdfunding Platform was born. A first-of-its-kind crowdfunding platform empowering creators, startups, and brands to independently crowdfund new ideas, projects, and on-demand sustainable multiple production-runs. Support sustainability, independently launch your on-demand campaign on Fundlify Fundlify Crowdfunding for Shopify
