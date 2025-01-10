Launches
FTme.link
Easily schedule FaceTime calls and meetings
Visit
Upvote 67
Easily create FaceTime Links and calendar invites for you calls and meetings. Surprisingly the only way to currently schedule FaceTime calls are via the native Apple Calendar app. An Email or Phone number associated with an AppleID must be used.
Free
Launch tags:
Meetings
•
Calendar
•
Apple
About this launch
FaceTime scheduler with calendar invites
FTme.link by
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Meetings
,
Calendar
,
Apple
. Made by
Gabe Perez
. Featured on January 11th, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 9th, 2024.