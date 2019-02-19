Fritz Pose Estimation
Detect and track body positions in images and video
Developers using Fritz can now track the body positions of people in images and video with Pose Estimation. Build immersive AR experiences, AI-powered sports and fitness apps, and gesture based user interfaces powered by on-device machine learning.
Hey Hunters, We’re really excited to announce that Pose Estimation is now available on both iOS and Android. Pose estimation identifies people in images and tracks the positions of body parts like hands and feet. You can use it to create apps that check a user’s form during a workout, measure their performance in a game, or let them interact with objects in augmented reality. Everything runs on-device, so it’s fast and doesn’t require an internet connection. You can get started with a free Fritz account at https://www.fritz.ai. To learn more about mobile machine learning: -- Get tutorials and guides on Heartbeat (https://heartbeat.fritz.ai) -- Join us on Slack (https://bit.ly/heartbeatslack) Enjoy! The Fritz Team
