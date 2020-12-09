discussion
In March I saw everyone walking around wearing the same standard surgical mask and I couldn't see anyone smiling anymore. I made this product as a joke back in March to make my kids laugh. One weekend I wore my gaiter out and a ton of people asked me where I got it. Our team built an app that leverages computer vision to make a custom mask from your selfie and measurements. People can order from the web as well as an iPhone X or newer. Use the code PRODUCTPALS15 for 15% off your order and don't forget to share your selfie masks back here on the PH community and on instagram with #friendlyface #wearamask Thanks for the support, and wear a mask :-)
