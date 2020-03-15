Discussion
Stefan Vetter
Hi hunters 👋 I’m Stefan, an organizer of the first three 😻 Product Hunt meetups in Switzerland. Today I’m launching my very first own product 🎉 🙂 Friendly Analytics is a privacy friendly Google Analytics alternative: 📈 Based on Matomo, the world’s most popular professional open source analytics solution – used by NASA, the European Commission and the United Nations 🔒 Privacy friendly by not collecting any personal information (PII) and by not storing cookies, making it compliant with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California) and PECR (UK) – even without annoying cookie banners! 🇨🇭 Secure hosting in Switzerland, where the right to privacy is guaranteed by the constitution ❤️ I would love you to check it out! To make the decision easier for you, I am offering an exclusive 🤑 -10% off lifetime discount on the "Pro" and "Business" plan for the PH community with coupon code PH2020 (valid until 18th of March). I’m looking forward to your feedback!
Hello @stefanvetter greetings from VD! What are the differences with Matomo? Because the product is already "privacy-by-design made" in my opinion?
Maker
@phb Hi Paul-Henri! 👋 Great question! You are right, Matomo is well prepared for a privacy friendly operation. However, it is not optimized for this by default after installation. For Friendly Analytics I have therefore set all settings for maximum privacy, according to the recommendations of the developers. In addition, I provide secure hosting in Switzerland, where privacy is protected by the constitution. So the added value of Friendly Analytics is the "package" of a privacy friendly configured Matomo with a secure hosting in Switzerland / Europe.
