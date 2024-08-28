  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. FretMap
    FretMap

    FretMap

    Interactive Guitar Fretboard

    Free
    FretMap's free interactive fretboard boasts 11,000+ patterns; helping you master guitar chords, scales, arpeggios and beyond. FretMap is browser-based, so you can find what you want and play on any device.
    Launched in
    Music
    Education
    Online Learning
     by
    FretMap
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Tailwind CSS
    Next.js
    tRPC
    About this launch
    FretMap
    FretMapInteractive Guitar Fretboard
    0
    reviews
    13
    followers
    FretMap by
    FretMap
    was hunted by
    Stephen Fairbanks
    in Music, Education, Online Learning. Made by
    Stephen Fairbanks
    . Featured on August 29th, 2024.
    FretMap
    is not rated yet. This is FretMap's first launch.
    Upvotes
    20
    Vote chart
    Comments
    3
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    #22
    Week rank
    #101