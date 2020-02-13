Discussion
Steven Fitzsimmons
Thanks @katmanalac Hey PH! 👋 We were inspired to build Freshpaint by a phenomenon we saw with customers and our own pains at the analytics company we worked at. Across analytics, product, and marketing it’s common to have a dozen tools that require the same data including tools like Amplitude, Hubspot, Intercom, Fullstory, advertising platforms, data warehouses, and more. Collecting data to send to all of these different tools requires a massive engineering effort and the code is distracting to maintain. And if you didn’t track something or made a mistake, that data is lost forever. It’s painful for everyone. Developers have to do a bunch of work that (1) is not core product development, and (2) they often aren’t the ones to get value from that work because they’re not the end users of this data. Flip this problem around and you have marketers and PMs that are slowed or blocked from their work, and have to distract developers to get unblocked. I experienced this a few years back leading a growth team – I always had to work with engineering to instrument the tracking we needed to trigger marketing flows and or get analytics telemetry on our A/B tests. Some details on how it works: 1️⃣ Install our Autotrack javascript snippet on your site. It takes 60 seconds, and from that point Freshpaint collects every behavior like clicks, pageviews, etc. 2️⃣ Connect 80+ destinations like Google Analytics, Amplitude, Hubspot, Fullstory, Intercom, and a data warehouse. 3️⃣ Create events for clicks, pageviews, form submissions, and more from data in Freshpaint. We provide a point-and-click way of creating events, or with code if you’re more comfortable. We also support manual tracking and server-side tracking. 4️⃣ Data is retroactively available back to the moment you installed Autotrack, regardless of when the event is created. We think this feature is 🔥! 5️⃣ Send data to your tools in one click. You can even backfill past data that Freshpaint has collected. Pricing: Free forever up to 3,000 monthly users (MTUs). $75/month for each additional 10k MTUs. ⚡FREE⚡for the PH community: If you sign up for a paid plan, someone from the Freshpaint team will build out all of your event tracking for you! We are constantly building more integrations and features, so let us know what you think and what you’d like to see! 🙏 - Fitz (co-founder)
As someone who works at an analytics company, I've seen first hand how challenging it is for customers who are strapped on engineering resources to get data into these destinations. I'm excited by what the Freshpaint team has built and think that every growth team should be using Freshpaint to get started tracking their events as they build out their growth stack. The simplicity + retroactive capabilities + ability to organize the data before sending it to any destination makes this a no brainer for teams that want to move faster. Great work Freshpaint team! What are the upcoming features on the roadmap?
Great work guys! The point-and-click event creation opens this world of data tracking up to many non-technical use cases (ie: PMs, marketers, designers, etc). I'm excited to get this product set up for us and watch it evolve over time.
Love how flexible and simple this makes event tracking and setting up different analytics and marketing tools.
While I have not had the privilege of using the product yet, I can attest for how great the founding team is. I have spoken with them and they not only know their stuff but they are incredibly kind humans, doing things for the right reasons :)