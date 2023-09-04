Products
FreshFeed
FreshFeed
Search engine for GPT & AI assistants
FreshFeed is a Search Engine designed specifically for GPT & other LLMs to help them use the latest information and avoid hallucination. Because If we can't think without Google, why to expect from GPT 🤷🏻♂️
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
FreshFeed
About this launch
FreshFeed
Search Engine for GPT & AI Assistants
FreshFeed by
FreshFeed
was hunted by
Saurabh Chauhan
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Saurabh Chauhan
and
Bhavisha Pipaliya
. Featured on September 4th, 2023.
FreshFeed
is not rated yet. This is FreshFeed's first launch.
