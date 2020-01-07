Discussion
Pierre Poizat
Maker
tl;dr — It is NOT another freelancer marketplace. It's a freelance directory, from freelancers to freelancers, ONLY. With my team, we believe in finding opportunities & collaborations thanks to a network of freelancers - without any commission fees. How many times did you look for someone to collaborate on a project that required specific skills? Or because you were already busy with other clients? What people usually end up doing is posting on social networks: Hey, I'm a graphic designer looking for a wordpress developer for one of my client. Is anyone interested? * waiting a few minutes * * Storm of thousands of freelancers you can't actually trust because they come from nowhere. * The aim of your platform is simply to put people in touch. Freelancers are then responsible for establishing their own connections, agreeing on prices, deadlines, etc, without interference from us. We are developers, graphic designers and marketing experts, but all freelancers are welcome in our growing community! We're open to all freelancers and are happy to welcome you. The idea behind it is pretty straightforward: the more people register, the easier it will be to get new job opportunities. For free. Curious about this independent community? Sign up in a few clicks and/or drop us a line! https://www.freelancer-directory...
