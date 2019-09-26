Free SERP Simulator by Mangools

Discussion
Michael Pozdnev
Hunter
You want to get more Google traffic. There are many factors. But you can control one in just a few seconds. This is your SEO Title. For my most popular blog post, I changed it more than 50 times! Why? To climb up in Google results and get thousands of visitors for free. As a result, I found my golden title, which makes a person want to click and satisfies Google God. And now, about you ... You may think that you already wrote a great title and don’t change anything. Then you will miss the opportunity to get more traffic, more customers. Today I am sharing with you a completely free tool that will help. It will help you see how your Title will look directly in Google results. We are visual human beings. We need to see it. Does your title stand out from the rest of the results? The Mangools guys ❤️ (I use all their tools) created an amazingly useful Google SERP Simulator. What I want from you: 😉 Try it! Feedback is welcome :)
Hunter
@martintoma You're welcome, Martin! I am always happy when I find a valuable tool.
I use the Mangools suite and its incredible. Everything about this suite is awesome!
Hunter
@suganthanmn I completely agree!