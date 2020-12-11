Free Palms Illustrations
43 free PNG hands to illustrate any idea
Hey guys! Want to share with you our new illustrations called Palms ✌️ Yes, each illustration built around the hand signs, which will be understood by anyone, believe me. You know how easy to describe smth just by hands 👌 This is the case 😂 So, we prepared a pack of 43 illustrations that will be really helpful in your mobile or desktop project. Shortly, Palms are about colorful shapes, capacious meanings, and universal use. You can work with them in Figma, Sketch or Adobe Illustrator, they’re 100% vector. Completely all these illustrations are available in PNG format for free. You want them? Just take them! As always I’m waiting for your feedback below, wait, all our team is waiting ❤️ Want to get more stuff in a lower price? Go to our website and get any Craftwork product with a 30% discount by promo code «ph-30».
