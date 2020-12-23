Free 3D Slam Illustrations

  1. Home
Virtual reality gadgets are embodied in volumetric graphics

Discover 16 free objects created with Cinema 4D. Virtual reality tools and other gadgets are embodied in volumetric graphics. Customize any object in Cinema 4D to get your perfect one. All elements are fully editable.
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
Maker
Manager at Craftwork
Hey guys! Glad to present you our new freebie 🎁 It’s a nice 3D illustration set called Slam, which includes technology and virtual reality stuff for design projects.   All illustrations are fully editable in Cinema 4D. So, just download Slam from the website for 0% and start using it.   Slam illustrations are available for personal and commercial use. If you have questions, we’ll be glad to answer, so please feel free to talk to us. Waiting for your comments below 🥰   As usual, all Craftwork products have a 30% discount especially for PH community. Use promo code «ph-30» to make a great deal ❤️
Michael BoyumSenior Full Stack Engineer
You�re a Champ
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
Maker
Manager at Craftwork
@michaelboyum thank you 🙏❤️
