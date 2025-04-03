This is a launch from FrameShare See 1 previous launch

FrameShare Social share plugin for Framer Visit Upvote 70

The first Framer plugin that lets you easily add social share buttons to your Framer website. Let visitors share your website to their social media accounts to increase traffic and build social proof.

Payment Required Launch tags: Design Tools • Social media marketing 27% OFF

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more