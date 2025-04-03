Launches
FrameShare
This is a launch from FrameShare
See 1 previous launch
FrameShare
Social share plugin for Framer
The first Framer plugin that lets you easily add social share buttons to your Framer website. Let visitors share your website to their social media accounts to increase traffic and build social proof.
Design Tools
Social media marketing
FrameShare
Add social share buttons to Framer websites.
FrameShare by
was hunted by
julien
in
Design Tools
Social media marketing
. Made by
julien
. Featured on April 6th, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 15th, 2024.