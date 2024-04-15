Launches
FramerAuth
Ranked #12 for today
FramerAuth
Authentication for Framer websites
A designer-friendly no-code solution for authentication, paywalls, and membership functionality in Framer — zero technical knowledge required.
Launched in
Design Tools
Website Builder
No-Code
by
FramerAuth
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Framer
27,653 upvotes
FramerAuth is built entirely in Framer and our product aims to support Framer creators.
Lemon Squeezy
1,408 upvotes
Lemon Squeezy is the payment solution that integrates with FramerAuth for our users to add paywall access to their Framer site.
About this launch
FramerAuth
Authentication for Framer websites
FramerAuth by
FramerAuth
was hunted by
Danny Sapio
in
Design Tools
,
Website Builder
,
No-Code
. Made by
Danny Sapio
and
Joel Whitaker
. Featured on April 16th, 2024.
FramerAuth
is not rated yet. This is FramerAuth's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
18
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#31
