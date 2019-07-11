Framer Motion
A truly simple production-ready React animation library
#5 Product of the DayToday
Maker
Matt Perry
Hey everyone! Really excited to launch the next iteration of declarative animation and gesture libraries. This is the true successor to Popmotion Pose, it retains all the simplicity but introduces far greater flexibility with stuff like the flexible animate prop. Take a look! Read the announcement — https://bit.ly/2LimAnt View the landing page — https://bit.ly/2XI64iC
hello there, congrats on launch ! Can i use this lib for "regular" development where FramerX is NOT part of the workflow, like other react animation libs ? @mattgperry
Looks great, will give it a try!
