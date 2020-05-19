Framer for Web
The best prototyping tool for teams, available for free
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Blixt
Maker
Framer Web makes collaborative interactive prototyping accessible for you and your team. Watch as prototypes come together quickly thanks to effortless importing, insertable components, customizable Magic Motion animations, and so much more. Plus, pinnable comments and effortless sharing mean you’ll iterate and ship faster than ever before. Learn more — https://bit.ly/2zL71jO Start using Framer Web for free — https://bit.ly/2LzOlpQ
Upvote (11)Share
Hunter
From the first version of Framer starting as my prototyping tools, then now from desktop to web. Exciting to for the future how can we deliver high fidelity prototype will less code or maybe no-code. Seem it’s the best combination with our favourite design tool Figma 3.0 . Collaboration is the key in the product development circle, creating interactive prototypes and gather all the feedback and team together is helpful in the design critique process.
Upvote (1)Share