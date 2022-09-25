Products
This is the latest launch from UI 8
See UI 8’s 73 previous launches →
Fragile UI Kit for Figma
Ranked #9 for today
Fragile UI Kit for Figma
Beauty tips, trends & styles
Fragile is a beauty UI kit, the perfect suite for e-commerce, fashion-centered apps. Designed for iPhone 14 Pro. Well organized and layered. Contains 40 Screens. For Figma.
✔ Well Organized
✔ iPhone 14 Pro Screen
✔ 40 Screens
✔ Design System
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
UI 8
About this launch
UI 8
UX/UI design resources and freebies for designers
26
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Fragile UI Kit for Figma by
UI 8
was hunted by
Artur Mineev
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Artur Mineev
. Featured on September 25th, 2022.
UI 8
is rated
3.2/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on February 5th, 2014.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#180
