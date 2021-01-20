discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Sridhar Machiroutu
Maker
Love building products.
🎈
Hello Product Hunt, Fundraising is always confusing. Its always unclear what to share, how much to share, what is expected, etc - especially for first time founders and startups. We want to simplify the process by creating FounderZ. FounderZ is a free app that helps founders manage their investor courting process. If you know a founder raising capital or plan to do so yourself one day, this is a must. We are offering FounderZ created on our platform FREE to anyone starting a business this year. Get your copy before the end of the month. This is our way of paying it forward and thanking all those who helped us become a success. We want to play a tiny part in maintaining a vibrant startup ecosystem. Hope you enjoy this app. We welcome suggestions on features and upgrades.
Share