Founders' Club

Anthony Castrio
MakerHost @ Indie Worldwide
Hi Product Hunt 😄 For the past few weeks I've been running what I call an artisanal matching club. Once a week I send carefully selected introductions between members of the matching club based on revenue, shared interests, skillsets, and the type of businesses that they're building. The club is now over 150 people and I've made hundreds of introductions so far. Come join in on the fun, I've got some cool folks I'd love you to meet!
