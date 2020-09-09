FounderPool
De-Risking startup founders by pooling equity
discussion
Chandra Duggirala
MakerCEO, FounderPool
Hi PH! Hats off to you tech startup founders willing to sacrifice an insane amount of time, money, and social & family life. You dare to defy extreme uncertainty to pursue startup success. Society's progress depends on you! De-risking Founders My co-founders and I have been through the startup grind many times. We’ve experienced the journey filled with extreme uncertainty. We know that there are black swans always stalking you, waiting to destroy years of sacrifice and effort. Pandemics, market crashes, political upheavals, you name it. Unfortunately, when startups fail, most founders can’t just start over. Responsibilities grow, opportunity costs mount, and your risk tolerance goes down fast. Many founders are forced to give up their dream and get back to a 9-5 job. There should be a better way. We believe there is. @george_burke, @manoj_duggirala, and I built FounderPool to minimize the opportunity cost of being a founder. More importantly, it is a community built on incentive alignment, which supports founders and increases the odds of success. FounderPool is a community of founders invested in each other, using an equity swap. You put a percentage of your equity into a pool alongside other founders you respect. All founders in a pool are invested in each other and are incentivized to help each other succeed. The most interesting thing about this is that you get exposure to a bunch of startups not by forking over cold, post-tax cash, but your common stock. Being part of the pool not only diversifies your financial risk, but also instantly upgrades your network. Imagine an army of friends who inspire you, teach you best practices, ready to fight for you, and are strongly incentivized to see you succeed. This is your go-to for investor intros, growth tactics, hiring help, partnerships, advice, psychotherapy :) and more! Since June, we went from concept to 100 companies that have collectively raised ~$1 BILLION, from Pre-Seed to Series D, with many backed by YC, Sequoia, a16z, Founders Fund, Khosla, First Round, etc. The interest we have received humbled us. In July we were on the frontpage of HackerNews for the entire day with over 200 comments. https://go.founderpool.co/hacker... Our mission is to help entrepreneurs grow together. We’d love PH feedback. If any of you are going through the founder journey, check out https://founderpool.co https://go.founderpool.co/george... Thanks a Billion.
Very cool! This seems pretty useful! I have some questions: 1. Do you plan to have a demo day and help connect startups in pools to investors? 2. What is the minimum amount a company needs to raise to be considered? 3. How many companies per pool? 4. How much equity do companies typically give into a pool?
@brandon_goldman 1. Great question. We are not an incubator or a fund and we don't do demo days. We will help all founders with connections and investor intros as much as we can, if needed. But the bigger network is the investors in other founders in the pool. We make it easy to share investor pipelines. 2. There is no minimum, but so far, companies have at least raised a seed round from notable investors 3. Depends on the pool composition. Early stage pools will have more, we are targeting ~30-40/peool. Later stage ones have less per pool. There is a crossover as well. 4. We target 5% of Founders' vested equity, so that it provides a meaningful diversification and moves the needle for them when an exit happens in their pool
Great idea and an impressive team. How do you plan to monetize? Percentage of the pool?
