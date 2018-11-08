Fossil Sport smartwatch device comes packed with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, and NFC, and runs Google’s latest version of Wear OS out of the box.
Around the web
Fossil's Sport Smartwatch is the most affordable Snapdragon Wear 3100 device yetFossil's Sport Smartwatch starts at $255, making it the most affordable smartwatch yet to contain Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset.
VentureBeat
Fossil gets active with Sport smartwatchAmerican watchmaker Fossil has a new smartwatch that it's adding to its extensive lineup of wearables: the Fossil Sport. The watch, which is targeted at folks w...
Engadget
Fossil's latest smartwatch packs the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipsetFollowing the launch of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100, Fossil has officially released its first-ever smartwatch with the new chipset. Known as the Fossil Sport, it comes with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, NFC, and Google's latest version of Wear OS. Here's everything you need to know.
Digital Trends
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I love fossil watches! Was just considering getting a smart watch as well
Upvote Share·