Fossil Sport smartwatch

Fossil's latest smartwatch packs the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset

Following the launch of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100, Fossil has officially released its first-ever smartwatch with the new chipset. Known as the Fossil Sport, it comes with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, NFC, and Google's latest version of Wear OS. Here's everything you need to know.