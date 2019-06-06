Formsquare is a tool that allows you to easily build online forms or surveys with our unique form builder. After you're done building, you have a large array of design options to make your form on-brand or personal.
Oh, and we're completely free to use!
Maciej PodsiedlakMaker@maciej_podsiedlak
We built Formsquare because we were looking for a unique solution to make form building less of a pain. Formsquare is built by a small team of two people, both coming from a major player in the form building industry, and we've built this solution over the last few months to see how people would respond to a completely refined take on how to build forms or surveys online. Check it out, and please let us know what you think! We'd greatly appreciate any feedback!
