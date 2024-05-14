Launches
Formshare
Formshare
Create conversational AI forms, for free
Free
Formshare is a platform that allows you to create interactive, conversational AI forms without code. With Formshare, you can simply describe the form you want to create using natural language, and the AI will handle the rest.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Formshare
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Clerk
1,020 upvotes
Clerk is great as it allowed us to build the auth flow in less than an hour
ChatBotKit
14 upvotes
We used ChatBotKit Node SDK to build the AI capabilities including Generative UI
About this launch
Formshare
Create conversational AI forms — no code required
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
Formshare by
Formshare
was hunted by
Nikolay
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Petko D. Petkov
and
Ivana
. Featured on June 5th, 2024.
Formshare
is not rated yet. This is Formshare's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
