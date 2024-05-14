Launches
Formshare

Create conversational AI forms, for free

Formshare is a platform that allows you to create interactive, conversational AI forms without code. With Formshare, you can simply describe the form you want to create using natural language, and the AI will handle the rest.
Productivity
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Fireberry
Fireberry
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Clerk
Clerk
1,020 upvotes
Clerk is great as it allowed us to build the auth flow in less than an hour
ChatBotKit
ChatBotKit
14 upvotes
We used ChatBotKit Node SDK to build the AI capabilities including Generative UI
About this launch
Formshare
FormshareCreate conversational AI forms — no code required
