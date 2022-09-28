We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Formly
See Formly’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Formly

Formly

On-brand forms with your own domain

Free Options
Add custom domains and branding to forms and surveys so your brand shines through, not ours.
💰💰💰 Grab Lifetime Deal - $99
Launched in Web App, Branding, Marketing by
Formly
Flatfile
Ad
The data onboarding platform
About this launch
FormlyCollect data anytime & anywhere with mobile survey forms
1review
6
followers
Formly by
Formly
was hunted by
Urmi
in Web App, Branding, Marketing. Made by
Urmi
. Featured on September 29th, 2022.
Formly
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on June 21st, 2021.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#174