Formbutton

A simple, customizable pop-up form

Formbutton is a simple, customizable pop-up form from the makers of Formspree.
 
* It's just a form. No AI chat bots or overbearing platforms.
* Sends emails or connects with services like GSheets.
* Customize everything including fonts, colors, and layout.
Discussion
Benjamin Lotan
Hunter
I love small sharp tools. This one seems to fill a gap left by the larger platforms like Intercom and Zendesk. If you just want a simple pop-up form with full control over the look and feel, this is a nice free option. You can also use it with Formspree's main service, which is a developer-friendly form backend with some useful integrations. Note, I'm friends with the team, have advised a bit on marketing, and pushed them to launch and submit here on PH. Wooo 🥰
