Formbutton

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Benjamin Lotan
Hunter
I love small sharp tools. This one seems to fill a gap left by the larger platforms like Intercom and Zendesk. If you just want a simple pop-up form with full control over the look and feel, this is a nice free option. You can also use it with Formspree's main service, which is a developer-friendly form backend with some useful integrations. Note, I'm friends with the team, have advised a bit on marketing, and pushed them to launch and submit here on PH. Wooo 🥰
