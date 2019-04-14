Forma
Create complex forms in a few clicks
Forma is an interactive form in Figma created from building blocks that allow to easily swap them out for any component you need for your next form, either for web or mobile. It’s super easy to use, is customizable, adaptive & supports one and two columns
Arsen KolybaMaker@arsen_kolyba · Product Designer
Hey Product Hunt! Really awesome to be here with you. This product is an idea a got a few months back. A month in the making and it’s here The way it works is you have a form that consists of empty building blocks. You just pick the block you want to change and choose a component from dropdown you want to swap it for. The file itself contains all the instructions you’ll need, though I already told you pretty much everything Fun story about how I came up with the name: initially it was supposed to named “Forms”, but one time when typing that I miss-clicked the last letter and got “Forma”. I thought that sounded way cooler so I redid all the materials for that :) So go compile your next form in literally seconds! You feedback and ideas are greatly appreciated, I’m hanging out here in the comments today
