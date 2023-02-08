Products
Home
→
Product
→
Where people invest in people
Follow is a platform connecting screened financial voices with people wanting to Follow their ideas and SuperFollow their money moves, automatically.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Influencer marketing
by
Follow
The makers of Follow
About this launch
Follow
Where people invest in people
Follow by
Follow
was hunted by
Manning Field
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Influencer marketing
. Made by
Manning Field
and
Ben Rapaport
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
Follow
is not rated yet. This is Follow's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#144
