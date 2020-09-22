discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Radoslav Stankov
Maker
Tech @ Product Hunt
Hey, I want to share with you my weekend side project. I noticed that when I work, I used to have a markdown document with three sections: 1. Todos - I like splitting tasks into smaller pieces, and when I get into a task, I often have ideas for improvements. I put them in this todo list. 2. Bookmarks - most of my projects involve links to various resources like Trello Cards, Designs, Pull Requests, and other 3. Notes - just random place to sketch code ideas. Using a single file was too slow for me. For example, if I want to open a bookmark, I have to use cmd+tab multiple times to focus the document. Find the bookmark in this document. Then drag the mouse to the link and cmd+click to open it. During the lockdown, I had a bit of free time, and I decided to make an app to solve this for me. Thus Focused Task was born. 🎯 Its main goal is to get out of your way so that you can focus on a single task. I'm happy to answer any questions. 😇
ShareReport
Upvote (2)