Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Focused Journal
Focused Journal
Your next thought awaits
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A minimal journaling website.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Writing
by
Focused Journal
OtterTune
Ad
MySQL + PostgreSQL optimization for AWS Aurora + RDS
About this launch
Focused Journal
Your next thought awaits
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
Focused Journal by
Focused Journal
was hunted by
Ashley Newman
in
Health & Fitness
,
Writing
. Made by
Ashley Newman
. Featured on September 11th, 2023.
Focused Journal
is not rated yet. This is Focused Journal's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report