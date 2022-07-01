Products
FlyWheel
Ranked #5 for today
FlyWheel
The Slack superbot for community managers.
FlyWheel is a Slack Superbot that makes the life of community managers easy. It provides intelligent analytics about community members and lets them automate everyday tasks. It also allows you to respond to all queries straight from the dashboard.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
FlyWheel
About this launch
FlyWheel
The Slack Superbot for Community Managers.
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
FlyWheel by
FlyWheel
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Siddharth Tripathi
. Featured on July 1st, 2022.
FlyWheel
is not rated yet. This is FlyWheel's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
1
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#126
