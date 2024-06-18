Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Flowriver
Flowriver
Product research tool for mobile apps creators
Visit
Upvote 45
One free app mapping
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Get a comprehensive app map, including all screens and user flows quickly with our product research tool. Ideal for Product Managers, Analysts, UX Designers, and anyone involved in creating and testing mobile products and hypotheses.
Launched in
Prototyping
Marketing
Maker Tools
by
Flowriver
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
About this launch
Flowriver
Product research tool for mobile apps creators
0
reviews
45
followers
Follow for updates
Flowriver by
Flowriver
was hunted by
Mike Goryunov
in
Prototyping
,
Marketing
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Mike Goryunov
,
Artem Stanitsky
and
Pavel Yuriev
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
Flowriver
is not rated yet. This is Flowriver's first launch.
Upvotes
45
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report