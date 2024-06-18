Launches
Flowriver

Product research tool for mobile apps creators

Get a comprehensive app map, including all screens and user flows quickly with our product research tool. Ideal for Product Managers, Analysts, UX Designers, and anyone involved in creating and testing mobile products and hypotheses.
Flowriver
Flowriver
was hunted by
Mike Goryunov
Made by
Mike Goryunov
,
Artem Stanitsky
and
Pavel Yuriev
Featured on June 19th, 2024.
