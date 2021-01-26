discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Max Kamyshev
MakerCo-founder & CEO of Flowlu
Hi Product Hunters! 👋 My name is Max, and I’m the CEO and co-founder of Flowlu. As most of the entrepreneurs, my co-founder and I found it extremely painful to discover a project management software which will meet all our business requirements in one single spot and doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Sadly, all we stumbled upon was too basic or too cluttered for our demands. So we decided to build our own project management tool from scratch, and that is how Flowlu was born. However, as Flowlu grew it became apparent that a project tracking tool is ineffective without proper finance and customer management, invoicing, team communication. Soon, from a PM platform, Flowlu turned into an all-in-one collaborative tool which is able to address the needs of most small and medium-sized teams of IT, marketing, consulting, legal, and even construction industries. 🤖 Why Flowlu? Flowlu offers teams a flexible solution to organize work in a unified easy-to-use platform. It provides you with a profound, real-time overview of how your company is doing on a daily basis. You can effortlessly track every aspect of your business — from time spent by your team and their workload to new leads, and paid invoices. We provide a versatile platform where almost every object is interlinked which allows you to quickly navigate through your information. 📊 What can you do with Flowlu? – Plan and manage your projects — from start to finish. Compare projected cash flow to actual revenue and expenses. Need more flexibility? Use Agile tools to address constant changes. – Assign tasks to the teammates and track spent time. Automate how each task moves through stages. Schedule shared events in the calendar. – Create professional invoices and estimates. Integrate online payment gateways. Get an overview of the financial performance of multiple companies under a single account. – Keep track of all client details and communication. Email clients directly from your account. Capture new leads and automate sales processes. – Store internal knowledge with a well-structured knowledge base and share it with your team. Create an external knowledge base for your customers. – Collaborate with your teammates and share thoughts in an online chat or comments. Access all your data on the go with the handy mobile app. 👉 If you’re looking for simplicity and quick start with the software no matter what your technical background is, sign up for a free 14-day trial. 🐱 For Product Hunt community only: reach us out on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Flowlusoft) to get 60% off for the first purchase of any plan. 🙏 I’d love to hear what you think and answer all your questions!
Share
Finance management is great! Love this product!
@d_yuzepchuk really appreciate this mate!