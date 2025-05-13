Subscribe
This is a launch from Flowise
Build AI Agents, Visually
Open source Generative AI development platform for building AI agents & LLM workflows.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Built with

About this launch
Build AI Agents, Visually
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ong Chung Yau
,
Ilango Rajagopal
,
Henry Heng
and
Vinod Kiran
. Featured on May 15th, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 20th, 2023.