Flowise
Flowise
Build AI Agents, Visually
Open source Generative AI development platform for building AI agents & LLM workflows.
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Flowise
Build AI Agents, Visually
Flowise by
Flowise
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ong Chung Yau
,
Ilango Rajagopal
,
Henry Heng
and
Vinod Kiran
. Featured on May 15th, 2025.
Flowise
Flowise is not rated yet. It first launched on May 20th, 2023.