Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Flow by Moleskine

Flow by Moleskine

Capture, create and share ideas in a digital Moleskine

Draw, sketch, and take notes in a digital Moleskine notebook. With sophisticated tools that are simple to use, Flow gets ideas out of your head and brings your ideas to life.
From the makers of Timepage and Actions.
Around the web
Moleskine Launches Sketch App Called Moleskine Flow - The Mac ObserverMoleskine Flow is an all-new way to create simple drawings, complex works of art, and beautiful notes all on your iPad and iPhone. Moleskine Flow has been built from the ground up with creators in mind, offering dozens of combinations for paper types, colors, and tools.
The Mac ObserverAndrew Orr
The New iPad Mini Just Replaced My Love of Moleskin NotebooksTransition your notetaking to tech without sacrificing your colourful doodles. I've been a long-time proponent of old fashioned pen and paper. At any point in time, I have at least a dozen leather-bound notebooks on the go, with a selection of pastel Muji markers and fine-tip pens often nearby.
FASHION Magazine
Apple iPad mini 2019Cutting edge meets classic. That's the easiest way to sum up the new iPad mini, which is a long-overdue update to the iPad mini 4. How overdue? It's been nearly four years since Apple updated its small tablet. Fortunately, most of the upgrades here are impressive, and the selection of iOS tablet apps continues to be best in class.
LaptopmagMark Spoonauer
Moleskine Flow Review: An Elegant, Accessible Digital Notebook for iPad and iPhoneOne strength of an analog notebook is its simplicity. The times in my life when I've used a notebook regularly, I would always keep a pen attached to the notebook so that the process of writing involved just two simple steps: open the cover, and press pen to paper.
MacstoriesBy Ryan Christoffel
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Ht Nawsaj
Ht Nawsaj
Makers
Jake Underwood
Jake Underwood
Adam Shaw
Adam Shaw
Alex Louden
Alex Louden
Adam Darton
Adam Darton
Simon B
Simon B
Ben Hamey
Ben Hamey
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ben Hamey
Ben HameyMaker@hamey · Great Ape, Bonobo
Thanks for the post @htnawsaj ! We've been working on Flow for more than 2 years and are so excited to finally launch. Our drawing engine is entirely built from scratch and the design process to get Flow where it is today has been huge. Questions very welcome!
Upvote (2)·